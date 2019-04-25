Everything you need to know for Salt River Tubing

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Never been tubing on the Salt River? The season is now upon us and here’s everything you need to know.
The Salt River opens to tubers May 11, and it’s time to get prepared.
Some call it floating through a “mini grand canyon," while others say it’s a stinky swamp.
We’ll let you be the judge, but here’s one thing I can tell you.
My first Salt River trip, I got pelted with soggy, sticky marshmallows. Each new group we came across, a barrage of flying marshmallows came with them. I was so confused, but quickly realized this was not random; it was tradition. This is one of the unspoken quirks of river tubing. Pack a bag of marshmallows, dip them in the water and hurl them across at other tubing groups. At the very least you will be prepared to defend yourself.
It wasn’t just marshmallows that caught me off guard. So here are some must-knows before you go.
The sun will be beating down on you relentlessly from all angles. There is nowhere to hide from it. Bring items to protect you, your tube and your snacks from the sun.
- Ice chest- Bring an ice chest and put it in its own tube. Fill it with ice, drinks (especially WATER) and whatever snack you want, but remember no glass bottles! Also depending how long you’re staying, pack a sandwich but make sure its sealed in a plastic zip bag or else you’ll be having a soggy supper.
- Sunscreen, hat and sunglasses- the essentials. I’m not joking, minimum 30 SPF.
- Rope- Make sure it’s long enough to weave through all the tubes in your party so you can stick together and bring enough rope so you have a little breathing room.
- An old sheet- Get this wet and lay it over your tube, unless you want burnt hind legs.
- Water shoes or tennis shoes you can get wet- These are needed to protect against cuts, scrapes and bruises while walking to and from the Salt River’s entry and exit points. Shoes will help protect your feet from the river’s rocky bottom too.
- Key box of some kind- you’re going to want some kind of waterproof container for your phone or keys so they don’t get ruined or dropped in the river. If it floats, that’s even better.
The river is open from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. seven days a week and here’s how you get there from Tucson.
The GPS address for Salt River Tubing and Recreation is 9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa AZ 85215 and you can use this map and directions below.
Get on I-10 West from W. Congress Street
3 min (0.7 mi)
Follow I-10 W to AZ-587 North in Bapchule. Take exit 175 from I-10 West
1 h 10 min (82.6 mi)
Get on AZ-202 Loop East in Chandler from S. McQueen Road
18 min (12.5 mi)
Follow AZ-202 Loop East and AZ-202 to E. University Drive in Mesa. Take exit 27 from AZ-202
16 min (18.3 mi)
Follow North Ellsworth Road to Usery Pass Road
$17 plus tax will get you a tube rental and access for the shuttle bus service.
If you intend to go more than once, it’s worth it to buy your own tubes. The reinforced rubber inner tubes won’t pop and will last longer, but any kind of tube will work. If you don’t want to buy, rentals work great.
If you don’t use the shuttle, take two cars and have one driver leave their car at the end and one at the beginning. Parking is free.
Also keep in mind, the last tube rental is 1 p.m. and the last bus pickup is 6:30 p.m.
Unless you want to pay a $30 replacement fee, don’t lose your rental tube.
NOTE: For any purchase you need a valid driver’s license. Accepted forms of payment are cash and credit cards.
No one is going to have fun if someone gets hurt, so pay attention.
- Children must be at least eight years or older and 4 feet tall for tube rental and shuttle bus service. If a child does not meet both of these requirements, SRTR does not rent tubes or provide transportation to anyone in the group. So just don’t risk it.
- Life vest are recommended for children, all non-swimmers, inexperienced swimmers and any swimmer who questions whether they need a life vest.
- No drugs or excessive drinking. Have a great time responsibly and appoint a designated driver before your tubing adventure.
- Glass containers are NOT allowed at Salt River Tubing or the Lower Salt River Recreational Area.
- Drink plenty of water while tubing. Drink at least one to two bottles of water per hour while floating to help prevent dehydration.
Still have questions? Check out these answers to FAQ.
To learn more about your next Salt River tubing trip, click HERE.
WARNING: The success of your Salt River Tube trip depends largely on your preparation. Consider yourself warned.
