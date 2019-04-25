Everything you need to know for Salt River Tubing

My first Salt River trip, I got pelted with soggy, sticky marshmallows. Each new group we came across, a barrage of flying marshmallows came with them. I was so confused, but quickly realized this was not random; it was tradition. This is one of the unspoken quirks of river tubing. Pack a bag of marshmallows, dip them in the water and hurl them across at other tubing groups. At the very least you will be prepared to defend yourself.