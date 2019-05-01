Tips to keep pets cool as temperatures rise

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Since the triple digit temperatures are upon us, Pima Animal Care Center shared tips to keep pets safe and cool during the summer months ahead.
Every year, PACC’s Animal Protection Service officers respond to hundreds of calls involving pets suffering from heat-related illness and death because they were left outdoors, in a vehicle or in another situation that put them at risk.
In most cases, these situations can be avoided by following these easy tips:
- Keep pets indoors: there’s no better place to avoid the heat.
- Keep them hydrated: provide clean, cool drinking water in an easily accessible, spill-proof container.
- Provide shade: Ensure your pet has all-day access to a shaded spot with good air flow. For dogs with longer coats, even shaded spots can be too hot during 100 degree plus temps.
- Protect their paws: walk your pet in the early morning or in the evening when the asphalt has cooled down and won’t burn their paws. Place the back of your hand on the ground for five seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet’s paw pads.
- Don’t leave them inside a car: even with the windows cracked, the interior temperature can become deadly within just a couple of minutes. Make sure you call 911 if you see a pet in distress in a hot car.
