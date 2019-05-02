Humane Society of Southern Arizona May Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s spring time and there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so cuddly and sweet dogs and cats” available for adoption.
MAY 22- BISCUIT
"Hello, I am a shy 9-month-old boy named Biscuit (874214). If you're patient, I will warm up to you and seek attention. I'll even purr to show you how happy I am."
Meet Biscuit at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 21 - MOXIE
“Hello! I’m Moxie (875416)! I’m a friendly 6-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet you. I walk well on a leash and have done well with other dogs at HSSA. I am treat-motivated and know sit and down. My dream family will LOVE to give me belly rubs and throw tennis balls.”
Fall in love with Moxie at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 20 - PAULIE
"Hi there, I'm Paulie (874709). I am a 3-year-old boy who is searching for my forever family! I love attention and will stretch out when getting scratches."
Visit Paulie at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 17 - DIESEL
“I am Diesel (873192), a happy, go-lucky 5-year-old boy who is house- and crate- trained. My ideal home would have lots of squeaky. I enjoy the company of kids and dogs but would do best in a home without small pets.”
Fall in love with Diesel at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 15 - BEAUTY
"I am Beauty (868970), a beautiful girl who enjoys being held and lounging indoors. In my previous home, I enjoyed playing with another cat."
Visit Beauty at PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 133.
MAY 14 - WAIKULUI
"I am Waikului (873173), a friendly 3-year-old boy who will be a loyal family member. I enjoy meeting new people and would like to meet any dogs that are a part of your family."
Bring your family to meet Waikului at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 13 - CALLIE
“I am Callie (865769), a sweet 6-year-old girl who loves treats and toy feathers. In the past I have done well with cats but would prefer a home without dogs.”
Bring your family to meet Callie at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 10 - LIBBY
"I am a sweet 6-year-young girl named Libby (874053), who found myself at HSSA after my owner got very ill. I am looking for a family that will give me plenty of time to adjust and help monitor my allergies. I have done well with chickens and kids in the past but don’t have any experience with cats or dogs."
Meet Libby at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 8 - FABEL
"Hi! My name is Fabel (874262). I am a friendly 1-year-old girl who loves to be on the move. I will do best in a home without cats but would love to meet any dogs or kids that are a part of your family."
Bring your family to meet Fabel at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.
MAY 7 - FIG
"Why hello there! My name is Fig (872521) and I can’t wait to meet you! I came to HSSA as a stray, so shelter staff doesn’t know much about my history. My finder says I am a very sweet, affectionate boy. I’m mild-mannered and easy going, and would fit in well in your home!"
Interested in adopting me? Stop by and say hello at 635 W. Roger Rd. or give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088 ext. 173. I can’t wait to meet you!
MAY 6 - GOLDDIE
"My name is Golddie (871699) and I am a laid back 3-year-old boy who enjoys spending my days inside beside my favorite person. I can be shy at first but if you take the time to get to know me I promise to be a loyal friend."
You can see me at the HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 3 - VINCENT
“Hi friends! My name is Vincent (871232) and I am a 5-year-old boy with a lot of love to give my new family. I came to HSSA as a stray so they don’t know much about me. I love to have my belly rubbed and that’s rare for a kitty cat! I’ve been homeless since January of this year. I hope I get to meet my new family soon.”
Visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
MAY 1 - COLETTE
“I am Colette (845297) a very sweet girl who loves attention and enjoys long chats with my favorite people. I’ve been at the shelter since October 2018 and I am very ready to meet my forever family. I hope it’s you!”
Please visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or give an adoption counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
