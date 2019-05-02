UPDATE: Former Tucson police officer gets probation, won’t have to register as sex offender

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex to avoid jail has been sentenced in the case.
Richard Deandre Daniel was sentenced to three years’ probation Monday, June 17. He will have to attend sex offender treatment but won’t have to register as a sex offender.
Daniel pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct on May 2. He had been facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct and tampering with evidence.
According to authorities, the incident happened in January 2019 when Daniel was investigating a report of a woman who had a confrontation with a clerk at a 7/11. When Daniel did a records query, he discovered the woman had an outstanding arrest warrant.
According to the interim complaint, Daniel told the woman he wouldn’t take her to jail if she would give him oral sex. The woman’s husband was the one who called police to report the incident.
The complaint against Daniel, which contains graphic content, can be read HERE.
Following his arrest, the TPD served Daniel with a termination notice and placed him on leave without pay. He had been with the department for three years.
Daniel is no longer an employee with the TPD.
