Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in May

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several southern Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman Chase D. Plascencia is the son of Laree and Alex Plascencia of Green Valley. He is a 2016 graduate of Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Estevan J. Gomez is the son of Jose Gomez and grandson of Maria Hinojosa of Tucson. He is a 2018 graduate of Cienega High School, Vail.
U.S. Air Force Airman Jon J. Kimminau is the son of Jon A. and Patricia J. Kimminau of Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman Isfhan Rauf is the son of Uzma Rauf of Tucson. He is a 2017 graduate of Catalina High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Roman G. Canez is the son of Armida Martinez of Tucson and Albert Canez of Rio Rico. He is the husband of Andrea Canez of Tucson. He is a 2011 graduate of Pueblo High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Andrew W. Ortega is the son of Sylvia and Bill Ortega and is the brother of David and Jessica Ortega of Tucson. He is the husband of Michelle Barrios of Tucson. He is a 2007 graduate of Rincon High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricardo A. Corella is the son of Sandra Corella of Rio Rico, Arizona. He is a 2013 graduate of Nogales High School, Nogales. He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Universal Technical Institute, Avondale, Arizona.
U.S. Air Force Airman Lesley Moore is the daughter of Maria Moore of Pirtleville. She is a 2018 graduate of Douglas High School, Douglas.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jorge M. Barragan Dominguez is the son of Marisela Dominguez and Alberto Barragan and is the brother of Alberto Barragan Dominguez all of Tucson. The airman is a 2017 graduate of Tucson High Magnet School.
