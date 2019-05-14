Class of 2019: Southern Arizona high school graduations

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Congratulations to the Class of 2019. Here are some graduation dates to remember:
Amphitheater High School - May 23, 7 p.m Friedli Field
Canyon Del Oro - May 21, 7 p.m. Dorado Stadium
Ironwood Ridge - May 22 7 p.m. IRHS football Field
Benson High School - May 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Benson High School Football Stadium.
San Pedro Valley High School & San Pedro Valley Online Academy - May 22, 6 p.m. Multi-Purpose Building
Bisbee High School - May 23, at 7 p.m. at Warren Ballpark
Catalina Foothills High School - May 22, 7:30 p.m. CFHS Stadium.
Douglas High School - May 24, 7:30 p.m.
Flowing Wells High School - May 22, 7 p.m.
Marana High School - May 22, 8 p.m. Marana High School Football field 12000 W. Emigh Rd.
MCAT High School - May 23, 7 p.m. Marana Middle School 11285 W. Grier Rd.
Mountain View High School - May 21, 8 p.m. Mountain View High School Football field at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
Nogales High School - May 24, 6 p.m. NHS Apache Stadium
Pierson Vocation H.S. - May 21, 6 p.m. PVHS- Pete Drakulich Gym
Sahuarita High School - May 22, 7 p.m. SHS Football Field
Walden Grove High School - May 23, 7 p.m. WG Football Field
Rio Rico High School - May 23, 7 p.m. football field
Buena High School - May 23, 7 p.m. Buena Football Field
Desert View High School - May 22, 6:30 p.m. at the football field
Sunnyside High School - May 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Football Field
Star Academic High School - May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium
Tanque Verde High School - May 21, 7 p.m. football field
Tombstone High School - May 23, 7 p.m.
**TAP: May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S. Park Ave.
Mary Meredith: at 10 a.m. Front Lawn 755 N. Magnolia Ave.
Project MORE: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S. Park Ave.
**AGAVE: May 22 at 4 p.m. in the Catalina Auditorium at 3645 E Pima St.
Catalina: 7:30 p.m. Catalina Football Field, 3645 E. Pima St.
Cholla: Ed Brown Stadium at Cholla, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Palo Verde: at 6:30 p.m. Palo Verde Football Field, 1302 S. Avenida Vega
Pueblo: Lou Farber Stadium - Pueblo Football Field, 3500 S. 12th Ave.
Rincon: Ranger Stadium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave.
Sabino: at 7:30 p.m. Sabino Football Field, 5000 N. Bowes Rd.
Sahuaro: Sahuaro Football Field, 545 N. Camino Seco
Santa Rita: Santa Rita Varsity Football Field, 3951 S. Pantano Rd.
Tucson High: Tucson High Football Field, 400 N. 2nd Ave.
University: Centennial Hall, U of A
Empire High School - May 23, 7 p.m. EHS Stadium
Pantano High School - May 22, 6:30 p.m. EHS Stadium
Vail Academy and High School - May 21, 6:30 p.m. Vail Theater of the Arts
Vail Innovation Center - May 24, 4 p.m. Vail Theater of the Arts
Willcox High School - May 24, 7 p.m.
