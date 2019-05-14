Class of 2019: Southern Arizona high school graduations

By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 14, 2019 at 3:13 PM MST - Updated May 22 at 12:18 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Congratulations to the Class of 2019. Here are some graduation dates to remember:

AMPHITHEATER PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Amphitheater High School - May 23, 7 p.m Friedli Field

Canyon Del Oro - May 21, 7 p.m. Dorado Stadium

Ironwood Ridge - May 22 7 p.m. IRHS football Field

BENSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Benson High School - May 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Benson High School Football Stadium.

San Pedro Valley High School & San Pedro Valley Online Academy - May 22, 6 p.m. Multi-Purpose Building

BISBEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Bisbee High School - May 23, at 7 p.m. at Warren Ballpark

CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Catalina Foothills High School - May 22, 7:30 p.m. CFHS Stadium.

DOUGLAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Douglas High School - May 24, 7:30 p.m.

FLOWING WELLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Flowing Wells High School - May 22, 7 p.m.

MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Marana High School - May 22, 8 p.m. Marana High School Football field 12000 W. Emigh Rd.

MCAT High School - May 23, 7 p.m. Marana Middle School 11285 W. Grier Rd.

Mountain View High School - May 21, 8 p.m. Mountain View High School Football field at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

NOGALES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Nogales High School - May 24, 6 p.m. NHS Apache Stadium

Pierson Vocation H.S. - May 21, 6 p.m. PVHS- Pete Drakulich Gym

SAHUARITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Sahuarita High School - May 22, 7 p.m. SHS Football Field

Walden Grove High School - May 23, 7 p.m. WG Football Field

SANTA CRUZ VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Rio Rico High School - May 23, 7 p.m. football field

SIERRA VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Buena High School - May 23, 7 p.m. Buena Football Field

SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Desert View High School - May 22, 6:30 p.m. at the football field

Sunnyside High School - May 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Football Field

Star Academic High School - May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium

TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Tanque Verde High School - May 21, 7 p.m. football field

TOMBSTONE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Tombstone High School - May 23, 7 p.m.

TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: All graduations are taking place on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

**TAP: May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S. Park Ave.

Mary Meredith: at 10 a.m. Front Lawn 755 N. Magnolia Ave.

Project MORE: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S. Park Ave.

**AGAVE: May 22 at 4 p.m. in the Catalina Auditorium at 3645 E Pima St.

Catalina: 7:30 p.m. Catalina Football Field, 3645 E. Pima St.

Cholla: Ed Brown Stadium at Cholla, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Palo Verde: at 6:30 p.m. Palo Verde Football Field, 1302 S. Avenida Vega

Pueblo: Lou Farber Stadium - Pueblo Football Field, 3500 S. 12th Ave.

Rincon: Ranger Stadium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave.

Sabino: at 7:30 p.m. Sabino Football Field, 5000 N. Bowes Rd.

Sahuaro: Sahuaro Football Field, 545 N. Camino Seco

Santa Rita: Santa Rita Varsity Football Field, 3951 S. Pantano Rd.

Tucson High: Tucson High Football Field, 400 N. 2nd Ave.

University: Centennial Hall, U of A

VAIL SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Empire High School - May 23, 7 p.m. EHS Stadium

Pantano High School - May 22, 6:30 p.m. EHS Stadium

Vail Academy and High School - May 21, 6:30 p.m. Vail Theater of the Arts

Vail Innovation Center - May 24, 4 p.m. Vail Theater of the Arts

WILLCOX UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Willcox High School - May 24, 7 p.m.

