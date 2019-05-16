Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted in motel died of blunt force trauma

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms that the death of a toddler assaulted in a motel was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
Family members say the 17-month-old girl, Nariah Brown, was sexually assaulted on May 8 and died from her injuries Friday.
The girl’s mother, Aija Brown, had left her with her year-long boyfriend and someone she’d known since fourth grade and trusted in their motel room at the Colony House Motor Lodge, while giving a relative a ride.
“I said, ‘baby, I love you’...and I’m going to let you go with him... and I’ll be right back,” Brown said.
Aija Brown returned to find her baby had been horrifically assaulted. She rushed Nariah to the hospital, where doctors discovered multiple severe injuries, including punctured lungs and fractured ribs.
“I was in panic mode, disgusted, in total shock... that anything happened to her,” Brown said.
The innocent, vibrant toddler was unable to recover from a vicious attack. Nariah died Friday at VCU Medical Center.
“I love my daughter...but I just want parents, anybody...keep your children close,” Brown said.
A person of interest was taken into custody, but charges have yet to be announced.
A vigil for Nariah was held at Forest Hill Park on Tuesday.
The family is hoping for donations to help afford funeral expenses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
