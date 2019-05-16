Arizona Daily Star to stop Tucson printing operations, outsource to Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Daily Star has been printing its own paper since 1877, but that is coming to an end in 2019.
The paper said they are stopping printing operations at their press after Sunday night. The press they have now has been in use since 1973. John Lundgren, Director of Print Operations at the Arizona Daily Star, started with printing operations just a couple years after the printing press was put in.
“I thought, ‘Oh I’ll try it out,’ and here I am 43 years later,” said Lundgren.
More than 100,000 papers used to be printed a day. Now, about half of that is printed on a regular basis. Lundgren said running and maintaining a printing press is expensive. Jill Jorden Spitz, editor at the Arizona Daily Star, said it was a necessary decision to stop printing in Tucson.
“This is a trend that’s been happening in the newspaper industry for a long time,” said Jorden Spitz. “It was a really smart financial decision.”
Jorden Spitz said when a day was tough, it has always been nice to watch the printing press and see the hard work come to fruition. The paper will now print in Phoenix and ship daily papers back down to Tucson. The printing press will more than likely be sold for parts and scrap metal.
About 60 people will lose their job when the press closes for good on Sunday.
