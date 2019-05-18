Southern Arizona school districts participate in 2019 Summer Food Program

During the school year, many children receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. Hunger also may make children more prone to illness and other health issues. The Summer Food Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get free nutritious meals.