Southern Arizona school districts participate in 2019 Summer Food Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona school districts participate in Summer Food Program as the school year comes to a close.
This summer, Amphitheater Public Schools is serving free breakfast and lunch at four sites. Meal service will be provided, without charge, to all children ages 18 and under, regardless of race, color, nationality, origin, sex, age, or disability. Additionally, children do not need to be enrolled in an Amphitheater school to receive the free meals.
The Flowing Wells Unified School District’s Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at the following sites from Monday to Thursday starting in May 28 until June 27:
- Richardson Elementary (6901 N. Comino De La Tierra)
- Flowing Wells High School (3725 N. Flowing Wells Rd)
- Sentinel Peak High School (4125 W. Aerie Dr.)
- Butterfield Elementary School - 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741: June 10 – July 19 (M-F); (*Closed July 1 - 5) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Estes Elementary School - 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653: May 28 – June 28 (M-F); July 8 - July 12 (M-F) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Marana Middle School - 11285 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653: July 22 - July 25 (M-Th); Breakfast 8:00 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11 am - noon
- Picture Rocks Elementary School - 5875 N. Sanders Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743: June 3 - June 27 (M-Th); Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Quail Run Elementary School - 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd. Tucson, AZ 85742: May 28 - July 26 (M-F) *Closed July 4; Breakfast 7:30 - 8:15 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Roadrunner Elementary School - 16651 W. Calle Carmela Marana, AZ 85653: June 3 - July 12 (M-F) *Closed July 1 - 5; Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Monday - Friday May 28 - July 26 (will be closed July 4th)
- 11 a.m. to noon: SE corner of Sandario Rd. and Anthony Rd., next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: 16560 W. El Tiro Rd. (El Tiro Rd. & Anway Rd) At the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District
During the school year, many children receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. Hunger also may make children more prone to illness and other health issues. The Summer Food Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get free nutritious meals.
The Summer Food Service Program for Children is a federally funded program operated nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Marana Unified School District and other agencies. Marana Unified School District qualifies for this program by having a high percentage of families that fall within the free and reduced income standards.
For additional information, please call 520-682-4737.
The Summer Food Services Program for Children provides free breakfast and lunch meals during the summer break to children 18 and under. Parents and guardians are invited to eat with their children, too! For adults accompanying children, breakfast is available for $2 and lunch for $3. (Please have exact change.)
Breakfast and lunch are served in school site cafeterias or in designated eating areas of the non-school sites.
The Program will run from May 28 to July 17. No meals will be served on July 4, 2019. Dates of service and meal times vary by site. Dates and times are subject to change. See the Schedule and Locations below to find out when and where meals will be served.
For more information, call the individual site office, or the Food Services office at (520) 225-4700. To find out if there is a Summer Food Service Program site near you, please call the 24-hour, bilingual Helpline at: 1-800-352-3792.
Summer is coming soon. You may be thinking about what your child will do for meals while school is out. The good news is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners in your local community to serve free meals. It’s food that’s in, while school is out. There are no income requirements, and any child under age 18 may come to eat.
Here is information about Vail Summer Food sites:
- Clements Recreation Center: 8155 E. Poinciana Drive - Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:45 – 8:30 am Lunch 11:45 – 12:30 pm
- Dunham Elementary School: 9850 E. 29th Street - Mon-Fri Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 am Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm
- Littletown Recreation Center 6465 S. Craycroft Road - Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 am Lunch 11:15 – 12:30 pm
- Ford Elementary School: 8001 E Stella - Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 – 8:00 am Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm
For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer.
