Stop the Bleeding training events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You too can participate in training to help save someone from bleeding to death, on Thursday, May 23 during National Stop the Bleed Day.
The Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona is partnering with ICSAVE to conduct free training at three locations in Tucson and Oro Valley.
- Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Oro Valley Police Department, Tangerine Substation, 1920 E. Tangerine Road, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- City of Tucson Ward 6 Office, 3202 E. First Street, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The training events are part of the country's largest public health campaigns. National Stop the Bleed is supported by the Department of Defense, the American College of Surgeons, the Department of Homeland Security as well as several other organizations across the U.S.
The only thing more tragic than a death from bleeding . . . is a death that could have been prevented! No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, therefore it is important to quickly stop blood loss. Those nearest to someone with life threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care. Stop the Bleed provides that potentially life-saving training.
