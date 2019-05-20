Chicago murder prompts safety push in southern Arizona while shopping online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The tragic murder of a Chicago mom has created a new push to remind people about safety while shopping through online platforms.
Investigators say the mom was brutally killed and her baby was removed from her womb while trying to buy a stroller from a Facebook group.
Tiffany Bramlette is one of the admins for Our Little Village, a local group of moms who give items away to each other for free.
Bramlette said the dangers of meeting up with a stranger is the reason why the group has put a big emphasis on safety since it was launched.
Before being allowed in the group, members are reminded to practice safety measures when meeting up to pick up items.
Now, amid the tragedy in Chicago, they are pushing that reminder hard.
“We’re just trying to build a community and help people out to the best of our abilities. That’s what our group is all about...so when people take advantage it really breaks our hearts, it’s really sad," she said.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it sees cases of people getting robbed while shopping through these sites.
That's why Deputy Daniel Jelineo said it's important to take precaution when buying things through places like Facebook, Craigslist and other platforms.
“These individuals...prey on these websites for high-dollar items that they can sell and make quick easy money from," he said.
He recommends the following tips:
- Meet up in a public location like the parking of a shopping center or any law enforcement agency stations or substations
- Do some research on the person you are meeting up with ahead of time. The sheriff's department says this can help you identify red flags
- Don't share any unnecessary personal information online
Deputy Jelineo says you can report any suspicious encounters to 88-CRIME.
