ACTION DAY: Windy day on tap for Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, May 22, because of high winds.
A wind advisory will be in effect, meaning sustained winds will be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with gusts up to 45 mph from the southwest.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.