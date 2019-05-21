ACTION DAY: Windy day on tap for Wednesday

ACTION DAY: Windy day on tap for Wednesday
May 21, 2019 at 4:53 PM MST - Updated May 22 at 5:28 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, May 22, because of high winds.

A wind advisory will be in effect, meaning sustained winds will be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with gusts up to 45 mph from the southwest.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.