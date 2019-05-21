Amber Alert canceled: Teen found safe; suspect in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search for 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez, who was missing from Jerome, Idaho, is over.
According to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation, she was found safe and her alleged abductor, 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, is in custody.
Rios-Chavez was believed to be in danger with Rodriguez-Perez after he allegedly abducted her at her workplace, a Wendy’s in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday, May 19.
According to KPHO, the suspect was driving a black Audi that was spotted in Surprise. When police tried to pull it over, the driver sped away. The car was later found abandoned in the area of Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Read the entire KPHO story HERE.
The two were found after a search of the area by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Officers told KPHO there is a history of domestic violence between the suspect and victim, and there is a no-contact order in effect against Rodriguez-Perez.
