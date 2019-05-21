FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter continues... for now!

By Lisa Villegas | May 21, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated May 21 at 5:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unusual May weather pattern will be around for the next week as several systems move across the area bringing much cooler temperatures, gusty winds and small rain chances.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy with gusting up to 40 mph from the WSW.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

