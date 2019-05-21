Foothills neighbors express concerns about speeding on First Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some neighbors in the Foothills say a stretch of road has become increasingly dangerous.
Residents like Janet MacGregor say many drivers speed and tailgate along First Avenue, particularly between Orange Grove and River roads.
Subdivisions line the stretch of road and some living there say getting to and from places can be difficult - especially if turning left.
Some neighbors have suggested adding a traffic signal. However, some people are firmly against the idea.
Other suggestions include more deputy presence and technology to deter speeding. The area already has a marquee alerting drivers if they go over the speed limit.
But neighbors like Larry Roberts say it's not working.
“I saw a definite need to be cautious as those cars were coming down sometimes way over the speed limit, which is 45 and maybe they’d be going 60," he said.
Regardless of the solution, people living along the road say it needs a closer look.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the county to see if it has received any formal complaints but has not heard back.
