HSSA, PACC looking for volunteers to foster pets as summer approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer temperatures signal not only the beginning of summer, but kitten and puppy season as well and both the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and the Pima Animal Care Center are in need of foster families.
“If you have ever wanted to make a difference for a pet in need, now is the time. We have kittens, puppies, adult cats, and adult dogs all waiting for someone to open their hearts and homes. We have an amazing network of foster volunteers and staff that provide support and will make sure you never feel that you’re on your own,” Kim Ward, Animal Services Supervisor at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in a recent news release.
Right now the HSSA has 46 pets in its Foster Care Program, they are not ready for adoption yet and are often underweight, underage, sick, injured, or in need of a break from the shelter with the time they need to grow or heal. The pets that are waiting for foster homes range in age from 3 weeks old to 5 years old and need anywhere from a few days to a few months in foster care. According to HSSA the length of time a foster family volunteers its time is up to them and they are considerate of each person's unique situation.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and have reliable transportation to bring their foster pets to and from the HSSA Main Campus for necessary veterinarian examinations and vaccinations.
To become a Foster Care Volunteer visit HSSAZ.org/FOSTER and complete a volunteer application; then attend a volunteer orientation and a foster care class at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. After that potential fosters will speak with HSSA’s Foster Care team to discuss which pet they feel comfortable taking into their home.
Once approved HSSA fosters will need to schedule a time to pick up their foster pet and supplies.
For more information on HSSA fostering visit www.HSSAZ.org/FOSTER, email foster@hssaz.org, or call 520-327-6088, ext. 148.
The Pima Animal Care Center is also experiencing a shortage of foster family volunteers as they see a seasonal increase in the number of pets walking through their doors.
According to PACC there are currently 397 dogs and 168 cats in the shelter and volunteers can help these pets get a much needed break, by fostering, even if only for a couple of days - almost like a summer camp for pets. Even a few hours outside of a kennel can do wonders for the animal’s well-being.
To begin the fostering process, people who are interested can fill out the paperwork online or just come to PACC to foster a pet the same day.
PACC also wants to remind people if they see kittens by themselves, it doesn’t always mean they are abandoned. Mom is usually nearby getting food.
Unless the kittens are in imminent danger, their best chance at survival is staying with their mother. Right now the shelter is taking care of 457 kittens, so more fosters are needed. People can sign up for orientations here.
PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.