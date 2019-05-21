HSSA, PACC looking for volunteers to foster pets as summer approaches

Right now the HSSA has 46 pets in its Foster Care Program, they are not ready for adoption yet and are often underweight, underage, sick, injured, or in need of a break from the shelter with the time they need to grow or heal. The pets that are waiting for foster homes range in age from 3 weeks old to 5 years old and need anywhere from a few days to a few months in foster care. According to HSSA the length of time a foster family volunteers its time is up to them and they are considerate of each person's unique situation.