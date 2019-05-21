Is this your sugar glider?

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One adorable sugar glider is in search of its owner after being found in a bathroom vent on the east side of Sierra Vista.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center staff is searching for this sugar glider’s owner.
The animal will be put up for adoption if no one comes forward in three days.
If this is your pet, or if you need more information, stop by the shelter or call (520) 458-4151.
Sierra Vista Police posted on their Facebook page in hopes to find the owner.
