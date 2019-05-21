Law enforcement takes zero-tolerance approach for seat-belt violations during safety campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement officers and deputies across Arizona will be looking for drivers that aren’t wearing their seat belts and kids that are not in a proper safety seat.
It’s all part of the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and local law enforcement that runs until June 2.
In Arizona, seat belt violations are a secondary offense. So an officer would have to pull you over for another traffic violation and then determine if you were not wearing your seat belt. If that’s the case you could get a ticket. On the other hand, not having your child in a proper safety seat is a primary offense.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says law enforcement will have a zero-tolerance approach during this campaign for drivers and front-seat passengers who are not wearing seat belts. They will also have the same approach for kids that are not in a proper safety seat.
For tips from the city of Tucson and Safe Kids Pima County on how to make sure your kids are buckled in properly, click the links below:
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.