Movies in the Park 2019 kicks off May 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cox Communications is hosting its annual free Movies in the Park series at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at 900 S. Randolph Way. Your first chance this season to catch a free movie will be Friday, May 31!
“We love kicking off summer with Movies in the Park,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, in a recent news release. “It’s a great opportunity to bring neighbors together, and we appreciate the opportunity to say thank you for their support.”
Food trucks will be stationed on site at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center and picnics are welcome – but fires or grilling are not allowed. The kid-friendly movies are some of the most recent blockbusters available and offer viewers journeys into hidden worlds, super heroes and fantastic adventures.
In addition to the movies, the evenings offer entertainment and games for all ages beginning at 6 p.m. with the movie starting around 7:45 p.m.
Movies in the Park 2019 Schedule:
- May 31 - Incredibles 2
- June 14 - Kung Fu Panda 3
- June 28 - Lego Movie 2
- July 12 - How to Train your Dragon - Hidden World
- July 26 - Aquaman
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.