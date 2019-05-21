One person suffering serious injuries after single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is suffering from serious injuries after crashing into a dirt bank on South Camino Del Sol in Green Valley on Tuesday, May 21.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on South Camino Del Sol in Green Valley.
According to Green Valley Fire, the vehicle left the road way and impacted a dirt bank off the side of the road.
One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Camino Del Sol is currently closed between Paseo Potrerro and Continental.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
