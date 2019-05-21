Pima County Sheriff’s Department joins national ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to save more lives on Arizona’s roadways, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is joining an aggressive National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.
The campaign goes from May 20 through June 2.
PCSD is combining efforts with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws.
The Sheriff’s Department is joined by state and local law enforcement agencies and highway safety groups
Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. When worn correctly seat belts have proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by nearly 50 percent.
The proper and consistent use of child safety seats in passenger cars reduces the risk of fatalities by 71 percent for infants younger than one year of age, and by 54 percent for toddlers one to four years old. Properly installed booster seats reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children ages four to eight years old.
During the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign, deputies from all districts throughout Pima County will participate in an effort to enforce all traffic laws with special focus on seat belt violations. The campaign is part of the Buckle Up Arizona Grant, which is funded through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Motorists should be prepared to see more law enforcement on the roads, both day and night, from May 20 through June 2. “Click It or Ticket” is the most successful seat belt enforcement campaign in the effort to increase seat belt usage.
Coast to coast, day or night, the message is simple; Click It or Ticket.
For further information contact the Public Information Office at (520) 237-3740 or pcsdpio@sheriff.pima.gov.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.