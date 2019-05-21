‘She took full advantage of my trust’: Ala. dog sitter accused of stealing jewelry after working for WBRC news director for 6 years

On the predetermined day, Jordan showed up with a camera in tow. My mom, who lives in the apartment over our garage, went into the house to meet her. Almost immediately, my mom said it was obvious her presence was unwanted. It made her uneasy and suspicious, but she brushed off her concerns. She knew that Jordan had worked for me for years and my mom assumed Jordan wanted to eliminate distractions while shooting the photos. So, she took the hint and went back to her apartment. She was bothered enough by the encounter, that she mentioned it to me, though.