UA to host memorial service for former football coach Dick Tomey

UA to host memorial service for former football coach Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey at Arizona Stadium in 2010.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 21, 2019 at 10:16 AM MST - Updated May 21 at 10:16 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will host a public memorial service for former football coach Dick Tomey on May 31.

The popular coach died of lung cancer on May 10.

The public is invited to the service, scheduled for 9 a.m. at McKale Center. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Those who can’t attend can view a livestream of the service HERE.

In lieu of flowers, the Tomey family has created the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund to provide scholarships and programs for under-served kids in the areas where he coached.

Tomey coached at Arizona from 1987-2000. Before Arizona, Tomey coached 10 seasons at the University of Hawaii. He also coached at San Jose State University from 2005-09.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.