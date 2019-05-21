UA to host memorial service for former football coach Dick Tomey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will host a public memorial service for former football coach Dick Tomey on May 31.
The public is invited to the service, scheduled for 9 a.m. at McKale Center. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Those who can’t attend can view a livestream of the service HERE.
In lieu of flowers, the Tomey family has created the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund to provide scholarships and programs for under-served kids in the areas where he coached.
Tomey coached at Arizona from 1987-2000. Before Arizona, Tomey coached 10 seasons at the University of Hawaii. He also coached at San Jose State University from 2005-09.
