CCSO searching for two suspects in RV theft

NACO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying, locating two suspects in an RV theft.
According to the CCSO the incident took place on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:15 p.m. when the two suspects attempted to enter into Mexico via the Naco Port of Entry.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noted the driver and passenger in the RV seemed nervous and sent them to secondary inspection. CBP then requested assistance from the CCSO at the Port of Entry.
When deputies arrived at the scene they learned the RV was reported stolen out of California.
During the inspection, around 2:30 p.m. the two suspects walked away from the area, according to CCSO.
The female is described as white, 5-foot-5 with a thin build and red hair, she was last seen wearing blue shorts and black T-shirt; the male is in his mid-30s, 6-foot-2 with blond hair, he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with tan pants. The couple was also traveling with a black and white pit bull mix.
Anyone with information is asked to call SEACOM at 520-803-3550.
