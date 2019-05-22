Cochise County Board of Supervisors adopts tentative budget, holds primary tax rate

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Board of Supervisors has unanimously adopted Cochise County’s tentative budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.
The total budget is $194,785,677, to include $85,097,674 in General Funds and $109,688,003 in Special Revenue Funds, and does not include any increase in the primary property tax rate.
A public hearing on the budget will be held in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m.
During a presentation to the Board at a Special Meeting on May 21, County Administrator Ed Gilligan and Budget Manager Daniel Duchon outlined the projected income and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. While the General Fund is expected to see a 2 percent increase of $1,689,495, Special Revenue Funds are projected to fall by $5,152,497, or 4.5 percent, resulting in a total budget decrease of $3,463,002, or 1.7 percent.
The General Fund revenue growth is due to a carry forward of more than $800,000, an increase in property taxes from new construction, a rise in recording fees following a change to state statute, and additional funding from the City of Sierra Vista to cover operational costs for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 5. The County is also anticipating an increase in revenue from its half-cent sales tax.
Gilligan described the County’s overall financial situation as stable and recommended the Board keep the primary tax rate at its current level of 2.6747. He added the County is continuing to be cautious about its projected revenues due to a stagnating population growth, attributing a higher than expected sales tax income in the current fiscal year to increased tourism activity.
The Board was also given a percentage breakdown of General Fund expenses as follows:
- Sheriff’s Office – 26 percent
- Courts and Criminal Defense – 22 percent
- Public Health – 18 percent
- Assessor, Recorder, Schools & Treasurer – 11 percent
- All other services – 23 percent
To view the full presentation visit http://agenda.cochise.az.gov/docs/2019/SPCL/20190521_1683/4488_Tentative%20Budget%20Presentation%205.21.19.pdf
In other business, the Board:
- Approved a date for the Truth in Taxation public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2019-2020 tax levy. The meeting will be held on June 25, at 11 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee.
- Adopted a tentative 2019-2020 budget of $6,549,965 for the Flood Control District.
- Adopted a tentative 2019-2020 budget of $2,340,665 for the Library District.
- Adopted tentative 2019-2020 budgets for the following Light Improvement Districts: Bowie ($11,423), Golden Acres ($9,189), Naco ($8,389), Pirtleville ($12,612) and Sunsites ($26,063). There are no proposed primary tax rates changes for these districts.
