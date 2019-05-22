Firefighters extinguish fire near south-side church

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a fire near the Santa Cruz Catholic Church early on Wednesday, May 22.
According to information from TFD, the fire happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Sixth Avenue.
At least one caller thought the church was on fire, but firefighters found the fire in a nearby block building.
It took firefighters 18 minutes to get the fire under control.
There were no injuries reported. The building was unoccupied.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Damages have not yet been estimated.
