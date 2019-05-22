FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy winter now, things are warming up this the weekend!

KOLD Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast May, 22nd
By Stephanie Waldref | May 22, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated May 22 at 8:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unusual May weather pattern sticks around through tomorrow as a system moves across the area bringing much cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with winds gusting up to 45 mph from the SW.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.