FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy winter now, things are warming up this the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unusual May weather pattern sticks around through tomorrow as a system moves across the area bringing much cooler temperatures and gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with winds gusting up to 45 mph from the SW.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
