Mountain lion spotted near Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mountain lion was spotted near Sabino Canyon this past weekend by a local resident.
This is the fifth sighting in a residential area since Dec. according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
With the weather warming up, wildlife is more likely to be spotted and they are most likely looking for food and water.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking the community to not disturb wildlife and to contact the AZ Game and Fish if there is a threat.
A mountain lion was killed last week by the Arizona Game and Fish Department last week, which was the first time in ten years.
