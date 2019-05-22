A new off-track betting site could set up in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People may soon be able to place a bet on horse racing at a midtown bar.
Tucson City Council decided to continue the conversation about the license application for an off-track betting site at Midtown Tavern Tuesday night.
Phoenix-based Turf Paradise proposed the betting booth at the bar at 3620 N. First Avenue, near East Prince Road.
“This will help all the horsemen in the state of Arizona, it will help the breeders immensely. We are very excited," said David Johnson, Vice President of the Turf Paradise Race Track.
Johnson told city leaders he was excited about working towards a resolution.
If council approves the license, it would be the first new OTB site approved by the city in more than 15 years.
“Not only will it increase the food and beverage sales, but that will generate additional tax for the city as well," said Johnson.
Johnson added the money generated from the OTB would also create a couple more jobs because the site would need to hire people from the community to operate it.
According to the Arizona Department of Racing, there are six off-track betting locations in the Tucson-area. Four are in Tucson city limits, the two others are in Marana and the City of South Tucson.
A decision likely won’t come from City Hall until council members learn of the outcome of House Bill 2547, currently moving through the state capitol.
Johnson said the bill would allow Rillito Park to add off-track betting booths on its property, as well as other locations in the city.
Councilman Steve Kozachik stands firmly against the proposal.
“Turf Paradise keeps trying to manipulate legislation up in Phoenix to make it more palatable, off-track betting more palatable in Tucson," said Kozachik. “I don’t think that this city ought to be doing anything to enable that industry, horse racing or dog racing.”
In 2016, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill making greyhound racing illegal in the state of Arizona. But, some OTB sights in the area still show out-of-state dog racing to be bet on.
“If you look at it from the perspective of the animals and animal welfare, it’s a lose - lose," said Kozachik.
The license application for Turf Paradise will be put on the agenda for the next meeting on June 4, 2019.
