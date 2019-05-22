Nine students on autism spectrum set to graduate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nine students on the autism spectrum will advance from Intermountain Academy on Wednesday, May 22.
Graduation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pima Community College administration offices, 4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, in room C 105.
Two students will receive their certificate without the ceremony and the crowds.
Intermountain Academy offers a positive K-12 teaching environment for youth diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.