UPDATE: Suspect taken to hospital following standoff on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was rushed to the hospital after an hours-long standoff on the east side of Tucson Wednesday, May 22.
The Tucson Police Department said officers found the man unresponsive in a home in the 1800 block of South Van Buren Avenue, near South Craycroft Road and East 29th Street.
The incident began around 6:40 a.m. when officers responded to a domestic violence call.
A woman was able to escape from the suspect before he barricaded himself inside the home.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.