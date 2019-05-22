UPDATE: Suspect taken to hospital following standoff on east side

Van Buren standoff
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 22, 2019 at 9:13 AM MST - Updated May 22 at 1:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was rushed to the hospital after an hours-long standoff on the east side of Tucson Wednesday, May 22.

The Tucson Police Department said officers found the man unresponsive in a home in the 1800 block of South Van Buren Avenue, near South Craycroft Road and East 29th Street.

The incident began around 6:40 a.m. when officers responded to a domestic violence call.

A woman was able to escape from the suspect before he barricaded himself inside the home.

