Portion of 1st Avenue closed near Prince due to crash involving a pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A portion of 1st Avenue is closed Tuesday night, from Prince Road to Pastime after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to the Tucson Police Department.
An adult male was transported from the scene with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the TPD.
TPD Traffic detectives are investigating and the driver remained at the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area and use and alternate route if possible. No word on how long the area will be closed.
No further information was immediately available.
KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.