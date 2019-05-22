Pro-life activists rally in Tucson; Arizona Republicans ask for $2.5 million for anti-abortion clinic pilot program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, pro-choice activists took to the streets of Tucson.
On Wednesday, pro-life activists did the same.
The pro-life supporters said they had two reasons for waving their signs on the corner of Grant and Dragoon.
“The idea is to try to get Stericycle to divorce itself from its relationship with Planned Parenthood, toting off the dead bodies and things like that,” said Bob Pawson, who is pro-life.
According to its website, Stericycle is a medical waste management company.
The protesters said the company has been transporting and disposing of fetuses from Planned Parenthood. The company sent a statement to KOLD News 13 that said in part, “In addition to complying with all laws and regulations, we require healthcare facilities who work with Stericycle to agree to a stringent set of policies that prohibit our handling of fetuses.”
Protesters were also there to support pro-life ideals.
“Abortion must be abolished,” Pawson said.
Several states have passed strict abortion laws the ACLU has promised to challenge, these pro-life activists say it is a step in the right direction.
“I love the fact that eight states now have bans on abortion, and I think eventually it’s going to be coming before the supreme court,” said Mary Moran, a pro-life activist. “I think Roe versus Wade is going to be challenged, and we’re hoping, we’re praying, that it’s going to be overturned so that unborn babies have a chance to live just like you and me.”
Up at the State capitol, Arizona Republicans are putting their own plans into action, introducing last-minute budget legislation. House Bill 2759 and Senate Bill 1547 are asking for $2.5 million dollars of the general fund be used to for a state-wide family health pilot program via a non-profit. Abortions would not be performed, promoted or referred.
Planned Parenthood said in a statement, “This is an attempt to deny women and families nonjudgmental care. We strongly oppose so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” (CPCs) because of the biased and often inaccurate and misleading information they provide to people seeking honest information about birth control and reproductive care.”
Read Stericycle’s full statement regarding the protests here:
Stericycle provides an essential and required service to thousands of healthcare facilities across the United States. For all our customers, our services support an important need to protect the health and well-being of people and the environment from potentially dangerous material.
In addition to complying with all laws and regulations, we require healthcare facilities who work with Stericycle to agree to a stringent set of policies that prohibit our handling of fetuses. We serve only customers who certify that they understand, agree to follow, and do follow these policies.
Read Planned Parenthood’s full statement on House Bill 2759 and Senate Bill 1547 here:
"Instead of funding the 2-1-1 system that has operated in Arizona since 1964 the Republican leadership is proposing budget bills, SB1547 and HB2759, to fund faux health centers. This bill is simply to appease the Center for Arizona Policy. CPC’s are often run by organizations with a particular social agenda. More importantly, they do not inform women about all their options, and instead steer them toward one decision.
This is an attempt to deny women and families nonjudgmental care. We strongly oppose so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” (CPCs) because of the biased and often inaccurate and misleading information they provide to people seeking honest information about birth control and reproductive care.
The Center for Arizona Policy is once again pushing legislation that disregards medical expertise and will endanger women and families. Session after session, a biased organization with an extreme social agenda has lobbied for unnecessary laws in an all-out effort to interfere in the provision of health care to women in this state.
Arizonans in the voting booth last year made it clear that they are tired of wasting tax payer money on bills shoved through the state legislature that do nothing to increase health, safety, and affordable access to essential services.
It won't be Planned Parenthood who will be hit hardest by this redirection of tax payer dollars to fake clinics, but the people who already face barriers to accessing health care and social programs— especially people of color, young people, people with low to moderate incomes, and people who live in rural areas. It bears repeating that this extremist tactic to interfere the constitutional right to making private decisions about reproductive health is wearing thin.
For us, this is not up for debate: every person deserves access to unbiased information and care no matter what.”
