Sierra Vista man facing charges of sexual conduct with minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing charges for allegedly having a months-long sexual relationship with a juvenile.
Alexander Leever, 24, was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Tuesday, May 21, on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $1,500.
Police say Leever allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Leever was taken into custody at his residence in the 70 block of West Cargill Place.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call SVPD Det. Justin Dannels at (520) 803-3555.
