Tucson man alive thanks to help from AED, trained employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of thousands of people suffer cardiac arrests nationwide every year. When it happens, there can sometimes only be minutes to act.
61-year-old James McClusky learned that on Wednesday, May 1, as he was on the racquetball courts at the Udall Rec Center where he plays with friends weekly, and loves the camaraderie.
"We get together, play racquetball for an hour and then go get something to eat," McClusky said.
But during that game, something felt off. He sat down on a bench with a friend to catch his breath.
"I just started to slump over," he explained. "He kind of caught me and laid me down."
It was then that McClusky went into sudden cardiac arrest.
“I’m so lucky because I had a 99.9 percent blockage in the artery that feeds my heart,” McClusky explained. He knew as it was happening that it was serious.
Luckily, he's still here to share his story of survival.
He spent Tuesday thanking two Udall Rec Center employees who saved his life. He gave them the Life Saver Award.
“So happy that Jim was able to be here today to present that award to us,” said Diane Hoecherl. She’s worked at Udall for nearly three years.
She and her colleague Jerry Kincade were quick on their feet.
“I didn’t know what I was walking into,” explained Kincade. He used the AED defibrillator inside the rec center and CPR to help revive McClusky. “It’s quite an honor to have saved a life for sure.”
The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department said there are 35 AED machines around Tucson at each rec center, pool, and the zoo.
These AEDs are something that everyone can be trained to use -- as easy as opening up the machine and listening as spoken directions are given to the user. It’s that simple.
It's a simple gesture, though, that can make a huge impact.
"The first time they shocked me, it did not come back and they shocked me again," said McClusky.
That huge impact made on lives like McClusky's, who is so grateful to still be alive.
"Everybody just came together to save my life," he explained.
He’s a man eager to get back on the courts, as soon as his doctor gives him the okay.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.