Tucson police investigating armed robbery at south-side restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at the KFC at 5010 S Campbell near Irvington.
According to TPD the call came in around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 after the suspects entered wearing masks and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.
No one is in custody at this time and no one was injured according to TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME
