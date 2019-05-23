Car drives over water hose during firefighting operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire would like to remind the community to be cautious when approaching fire scenes after a car drove over a water hose during an operation on Sunday night.
Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire Districts responded to a fire on Sunday, May 19 in the area of Thornydale and Hardy.
A driver passing by drove over a five foot supply hose connecting the fire engine to the fire hydrant. Doing so can cause a delay in firefighting operations, cost for replacing the section of hose and injury to the firefighters and bystanders.
Thankfully, crews were able to stop the fire and there were no injuries reported.
Citizens are asked to avoid fire scenes if possible and if they are unavoidable, please be very careful when approaching.
