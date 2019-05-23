The champ’s card is ready to swing at AVA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roy Jones Jr. is bringing boxing to Casino Del Sol Thursday night at AVA Amphitheater.
Lots of local Tucson talent; as well the first women’s main event for an RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass fight card.
Local Tucson favorite Alfonso Olvera (11-5) will step in the ring for the second time this year and face off against Carlos Villa (14-3) in a six-round welterweight bout.
Tucsonan Nick “Nyquil” Rhoads (5-0) will make his first appearance of 2019 against Eduardo Ayala (4-0) as the local MMA boxer, turned MMA fighter, turned back to boxer moves up into the middleweight division.
On the ladies side Ikram Kerwat (9-1), who is trained by Jones himself, will fight for the 11th time as a professional in a ten-round bout with Simone Da Silva (15-12).
Ikram is the former WBC International Champion from Germany by way of Tunisia. De Silva is a seven-time world title challenger.
The bout was supposed to mark the boxing debut of former UFC fighter Joe “Diesel” Riggs but his opponent Daviante Jones withdrew from the event.
Madiyar Ashkeyev will face Cecil McCalla for the vacant NABF Super Welterweight championship.
Here’s the rest of the card for Thursday night:
- Max Ornelas vs. Alex Rangel (Super Bantamweight-8 rds.)
- Jose Pena vs. Arturo Resendiz (Middleweight-4 rds.)
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.