Check your tickets! Winning $1.9 million jackpot ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lottery player in Tucson has won the first jackpot in Arizona’s newest draw game.
The Triple Twist ticket worth $1.9 million was purchased for the drawing of Wednesday, May 22, at the Fry’s Food Store at 4150 E. 22nd Street. The winning ticket matched all six numbers, which were 6, 10, 14, 19, 23, 30.
Triple Twist, which launched in January, costs $2 per ticket, but players can win up to four times in a single game. Cash prizes range from $2 to $2,000. The Triple Twist jackpot starts at $200,000 and grows after each drawing until there is a winner.
The odds of winning Triple Twist (1 in 7.9) are the best of any draw game in the state.
