Community invited to support Stop the Bleed initiative at Firehouse Subs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firehouse Subs will donate 15 percent of sales collected at participating locations on Thursday, May 23 to Banner Health’s Stop the Bleed program.
There are three Firehouse Subs locations in Pima County that will be participating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The money will be used to purchase trauma kits, which are placed in schools and other locations throughout the community.
Banner Health representative will be at each Firehouse Subs restaurant to answer questions about how community members can receive free Stop the Bleed training.
Massive bleeding from any cause can result in death within just five to ten minutes. This can be prevented by bystanders who act immediately.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.