Community invited to support Stop the Bleed initiative at Firehouse Subs

By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 23, 2019 at 2:26 PM MST - Updated May 23 at 2:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firehouse Subs will donate 15 percent of sales collected at participating locations on Thursday, May 23 to Banner Health’s Stop the Bleed program.

There are three Firehouse Subs locations in Pima County that will be participating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The money will be used to purchase trauma kits, which are placed in schools and other locations throughout the community.

Banner Health representative will be at each Firehouse Subs restaurant to answer questions about how community members can receive free Stop the Bleed training.

[ Free Stop the Bleed training events at three locations in Tucson and Oro Valley ]

Massive bleeding from any cause can result in death within just five to ten minutes. This can be prevented by bystanders who act immediately.

Firehouse Subs Stop the Bleed initiative (Source: Zimmerman Agency)
