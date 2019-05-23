FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the cool now... things are heating back up this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unusual May weather pattern sticks around through today as a system moves across the area bringing much cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Things heat up for the weekend before another low pressure system drops our temps for Memorial Day.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
