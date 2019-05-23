FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the cool now... things are heating back up this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 23, 2019 at 3:53 AM MST - Updated May 23 at 9:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unusual May weather pattern sticks around through today as a system moves across the area bringing much cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Things heat up for the weekend before another low pressure system drops our temps for Memorial Day.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

