Old Pueblo Poems help bring rhythm back downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Walking along Congress that last few weeks, you may have noticed a certain beat. Downtown certainly has one of its own, as Tommie Jayne knows.
“Oh, you feel it. The lights changing and planes flying over,” said Jayne.
Jayne is a street performer, using the rhythm around them to play the sax.
“(I’m) moving myself with it and putting sound to that,” said Jayne.
The beat Jayne is moving with, is one poets are now jiving to, thanks to the Downtown Tucson Partnership. They have placed 20 haikus along Congress. The poems are part of the Old Pueblo Poem exhibit that will be up through the end of May.
“It brings surprise,” said Alanna Mejia, one of the poets featured. “You might be wondering by and see this really cool thing that speaks to you.”
For more information on the project, visit the downtown Tucson website.
