Oro Valley police looking for Target theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for stealing cell phones from a Target in Oro Valley on March 30, 2019.
According to police, two young men walked out of an Oro Valley Target with stolen cell phones.
They left in a white truck similar to a GMC Canyon or Sierra 1500.
These suspects are also wanted in connection to other thefts from Targets in the Tucson area.
If anyone has any information on the identities of these you men, please call 520-229-4900.
