Sahuarita house for sale covered in graffiti

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gang-like graffiti, vulgar images, racial slurs and curse words in black and red spray paint cover a house in Sahuarita. It was vandalized overnight on Thursday, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
“I’ve never seen this before,” said Jenny Richardson, who lives just a few houses down.
The SPD believes the vandals broke into a work truck in the neighborhood and stole 22 cans of spray paint that they then used to tag the house. Police said this latest incident is probably tied to other taggings that occurred recently around the same neighborhood. Graffiti was found in a wash just a few hundred feet away from the newly tagged house, last week between May 17 and 18.
“We’re looking at the same type of suspects,” said Sam Almodova, with the SPD.
They say the suspects could face felony charges if damages reach into the thousands, but do not think this is gang related. The house is for sale and the owner said they were supposed to close on the house next week.
“It really really aggravates me, especially because I’m out of state,” said Daniel Watts, who owns the house.
The house has been vacant for a while, as Watts lives in Florida. He said there is about $1,500 worth of damage done to the property.
"It’s scary. I don’t want it happening to my house,” said Richardson.
The owner is getting a company to paint over the graffiti, but said closing on the house still remains unknown. He said it depends on if the work can be done in time.
Police said they have evidence that can be tested for DNA samples and expect they can make an arrest in this case.
