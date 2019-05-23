Scam Alert: Callers asking for payments via gift cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista Police Department warns about a recent calling scam.
Multiple local residents were called by an unknown caller indicating they could help eliminate a computer virus in exchange for payment via gift cards.
The scammer attempts to convince the victim that they can clear their computer of a virus but that payment is required first via Google Play gift cards. Once the gift card is purchased, the scammer requests the number from the back of the card and then can use it to make purchases.
The victim is left with no service provided in return, ultimately scammed.
Similar scams have been reported involving grants, scammers posing as the Social Security Administration or the Internal Revenue Service, and the falsely alleged kidnapping of family members.
“Requests for unusual payments, like gift cards, are one common warning sign of a scam but we’d like to remind residents to be cautious whenever they receive a call for a service that was not requested,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Tim Wachtel says. “Never provide any personal information like your date of birth, social security number, or credit card information unless you are positive the service is legitimate.”
When in doubt, or to report a scam, contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520) 452-7500 and an officer can provide assistance.
