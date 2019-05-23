Sierra Vista Ranger District hosts event for National Get Outdoors Day June 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Ranger District will host a day of outdoor activities as part of Coronado National Forest’s celebration of National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 8.
The event will take place at Parker Canyon Lake from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Entrance and activities are all free-of-charge. Forest personnel and partners will offer a variety of games to play and an assortment of National Get Outdoors Day prizes.
National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Participating partners will offer opportunities for families to experience traditional and non-traditional types of outdoor activities. Prime goals of the day are reaching first-time visitors to public lands and reconnecting our youth to the great outdoors.
The following partners and activities will be featured:
- Arizona Game and Fish Department (Tucson) - fishing clinic for children:
- Fort Huachuca Cultural Resources - archaeology dig box;
- Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club - free rock and mineral specimens and information;
- Huachuca Area Herpetological Association - snakes and other live creatures;
- Kartchner Caverns State Park - Squeeze Box;
- National Turkey Federation, Huachuca Gould Chapter - BB gun range;
- National Park Service, Coronado National Memorial - furs and skulls, Chain Mail;
- Southern Arizona Hang Gliding Association - hang glider and harness;
- Sit Means Sit Southern Arizona - dog training and demonstrations;
- U.S. Border Patrol, Sonoita – interactive game;
- US Forest Service - information, games, and Smokey Bear educational materials.
Parker Canyon Lake can be accessed by traveling through Sonoita via State Highway 83.
National Get Outdoor Day is a “fee free” day for Lakeview Campground.
Coronado National Forest will waive the day-use fees associated with many recreation sites or amenities on the Forest in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day, the next of several fee-free days this year.
This year’s fee waiver dates are as follows:
• National Get Outdoors Day – June 8;
• National Public Lands Day – September 28;
• Veterans’ Day – November 11.
Day-use fees will be waived at all standard amenity fee sites operated by the Forest Service for the listed dates. Concessionaire operated day-use sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate.
Visitors to the Coronado National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which recreation sites will have fees waived, and at which sites concessionaires will charge fees.
• Douglas Ranger District - (520) 364-3468
• Nogales Ranger District - (520) 281-2296
• Sierra Vista Ranger District - (520) 378-0311
• Safford Ranger District - (928) 428-4150
• Santa Catalina Ranger District - (520) 749-8700
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.