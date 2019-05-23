Southern Arizona honors Memorial Day 2019 with special events

Campfires, Smoking and Fireworks. Fire or smoking restrictions are currently not in effect on Coronado National Forest. However, vegetation is dry in places and wildfires can easily be ignited. Visitors who plan to enjoy campfires should carry enough extra water to be used specifically to extinguish campfires; avoid building fires on windy days; use metal grills and fire rings where provided; otherwise choose campfire sites carefully which are devoid of vegetation above, below or around the fire site; maintain small fires with no fuel protruding from the grill or fire ring and ensure all fires and smoking materials are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them for any reason. (Drown with water, stir, drown and continue until cold. “Smothering” a fire with dirt is not sufficient to put the fire “dead out.”) Cigarette butts should be placed in ashtrays. Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest lands.