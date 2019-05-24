Amado driver upset about checkpoint search, blames marijuana grow operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amado man who routinely passes through the I-19 Border Patrol checkpoint without incident thinks s marijuana grow operation behind his house caused him to be stopped, searched and questioned recently.
According to Richard Blake, he goes to Rio Rico to play bridge every week. And every week, he comes home through the checkpoint without a problem.
However, one stop last month broke that routine.
Blake said a K-9 agent alerted to something on his car and he was pulled over for a secondary inspection. Agents searched his vehicle and he was questioned before finally being allowed to proceed after about 40 minutes.
Blake says he didn’t have any illegal drugs on him or in the car. So Blake believes something from the medical marijuana grow operation behind his house somehow got on his car.
Amado Management, which operates the grow house, has been in Amado for more than four years. Representatives said they’re not a bunch of bad people growing bad stuff. They grow a product that is useful for medical purposes and they provide jobs for 140 people in the area.
Because of current laws, they can only grow female marijuana plants which don’t produce pollen.
Amado Management representatives say it’s not possible that Amado drivers could have pollen on their cars. There is something called a tri-comb on the female plants. The tri-combs are white and sticky. That’s where the smell comes from and it can stick to clothing.
Amado Management employees work closely with the tri-combs and sometimes they rub off on the employees. Sometimes even the employees are stopped at the checkpoint and it makes them late for work. They reached out to Border Patrol about this issue with their employees. BP told them there’s nothing that they could do.
We reached out to Border Patrol about the issue and they sent us this statement:
U.S. Border Patrol immigration checkpoint operations remain unchanged despite the environment that may surround them. At the checkpoints, agents are assisted by highly trained detection canines. These canines are trained to alert to odors indicating concealed humans as a primary function, and narcotics as a secondary function. In order to ensure the most effective law enforcement operations, Border Patrol agents will continue to further inspect any vehicle or person, which their canine has alerted to, or they have reason to further investigate.
Checkpoints have proven to be a highly effective part of our enforcement operations, which is only strengthened with the use of our canine partners.
Border Patrol agents never seeks to unintentionally delay travelers. Agents appreciate the public’s patience, understanding, and assistance as they conduct their border security mission. Ultimately, it is the American people their operations seek to protect.
