Amado driver upset about checkpoint search, blames marijuana grow operation

U.S. Border Patrol immigration checkpoint operations remain unchanged despite the environment that may surround them. At the checkpoints, agents are assisted by highly trained detection canines. These canines are trained to alert to odors indicating concealed humans as a primary function, and narcotics as a secondary function. In order to ensure the most effective law enforcement operations, Border Patrol agents will continue to further inspect any vehicle or person, which their canine has alerted to, or they have reason to further investigate.