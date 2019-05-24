Arizona Softball hopes to be super

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 0-7!
That’s Arizona Softball’s record in Super Regional series since their last trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2010.
The 6th seed Wildcats will try to end that drought when they host #11 seed Mississippi this weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Arizona is looking to advance to its 23rd WCWS and first since 2010.
It’s UA’s 14th trip to NCAA Super Regionals in the last 15 years (2013).
Two of those seven Super Regional losses came at home for Arizona including a crushing defeat in 2017 to Baylor when the Wildcats were a #2 seed.
UA fell to the Bears after winning Game 1 of the series. That happened a year after the Cats took the series opener at Auburn before falling in Games 2 and 3.
The Rebels are in the Super Regionals for the second time in the last three years. When they last went in 2017 to face UCLA, current UA pitching coach Taryne Mowatt was handling the pitchers in Oxford.
She left after two seasons at Ole Miss to return to her alma mater here in Tucson.
Friday will be just the second-ever meeting between Arizona and Mississippi. The Wildcats beat Ole Miss 3-2 in a 2004 affair.
All three games will take place in the afternoon and be televised by the ESPN Family of Networks. The complete schedule is as follows.
- Game 1: Friday, May 24 4 p.m. MST ESPNU
- Game 2: Saturday, May 25 5 p.m. MST ESPN2
- Game 3: Sunday, May 26 5 p.m. MST ESPN2 (If necessary)
