Authorities: Couple steals RV, tries to make break for Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects who were trying to enter Mexico with false identification and a stolen RV were found and arrested.
Robert Sutton, 40, and Lindsy Petschauer, 29, were booked into the Cochise County Jail with several charges including vehicle theft and possession of drugs.
Sutton also had a confirmed warrant for arrest from Texas and Colorado.
The two were stopped at border checkpoint at the Naco Port of Entry for a vehicle and registration check, May 21.
The driver refused to provide any physical identification, but provided the name of Chris Palmer. Sutton claimed that he was from Colorado and refused to provide any additional information.
Deputies began checking the brand new RV with an estimated value of several hundred thousand dollars with no registration or proof of ownership.
Some time during the check, the two walked away without being seen.
Two black and white pit bulls were found abandoned inside of the RV and taken to the Douglas animal shelter for their safety.
Deputies contacted Camping World RV dealers based on a bumper sticker on the RV and were told that the vehicle was stolen from their lot.
That same day, the Sheriff’s Office discovered that a man and woman had gone into a Sierra Vista car dealership and attempted to purchase a vehicle with $15,000 cash. The dealership reported that the two subjects were acting suspicious and did not purchase a vehicle.
The dealership described the subjects and the vehicle they left in. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies searched for the green Chrysler 300 and Border Patrol found the matching vehicle.
Both subjects were identified as the two being at the Port of Entry in Naco earlier.
